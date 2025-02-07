U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DMXF. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $68.23 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

