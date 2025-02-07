U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $156.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.11. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

