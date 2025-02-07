U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,802 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Gladstone Land worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 224.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.66 million, a PE ratio of -41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.47 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -215.38%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

