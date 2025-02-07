U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ingredion by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ingredion by 82.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. The trade was a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $861,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,922.44. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,841. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.8 %

INGR opened at $127.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $107.77 and a 1-year high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

