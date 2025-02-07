U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $722.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $717.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $914.93. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

