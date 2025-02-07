U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.