U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period.

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $465.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

