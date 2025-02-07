U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 117.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,330.74 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,350.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,238.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,184.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,310.65.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

