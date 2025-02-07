U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 104.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.