U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 226.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in UBS Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

