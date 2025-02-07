U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1997 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

