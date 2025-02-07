U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 948.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,302 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,725. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.39 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

