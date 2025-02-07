U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,940 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $132.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.53. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.12%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

