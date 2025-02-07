U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $823,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 54,478 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

