U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $349,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,299.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,292.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,313.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,100.86 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.