U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,158 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in Mosaic by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 83,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 73,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

