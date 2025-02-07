U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 95.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 154.0% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Quality Preferred ETF alerts:

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BATS QPFF opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QPFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.