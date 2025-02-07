U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $394,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPC stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a market cap of $81.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

