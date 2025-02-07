U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,032 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $115,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

