U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 206 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.54.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $518.52 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $506.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.23.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.