U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,348 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,887.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

