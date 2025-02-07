U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,678 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 137.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

