U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 134.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,978. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $247.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $248.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

