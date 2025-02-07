U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after buying an additional 148,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,330,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 263,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,283,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,598,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,332,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

