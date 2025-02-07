U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,994 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 34,320 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 151,629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 66,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 502,644 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,474 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $32,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $975,005.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,784,877.65. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,860. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $12.80 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

