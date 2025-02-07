U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 646,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 589,865 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,491,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 195,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,167.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 183,572 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 93.8% during the third quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 165,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 79,920 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of KJUL opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.