U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 41.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 204,079 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7,424.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 20.7% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MQY opened at $12.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

