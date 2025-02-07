U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 546,239 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,917,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

