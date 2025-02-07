U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,302 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 836.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,722 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 46,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:APRJ opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

