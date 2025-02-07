U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $167.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.74.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,088.16. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

