U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 67,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $21.69.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

