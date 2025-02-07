U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 10,700.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 85.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 51.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $218.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.15. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $335.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.40.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

