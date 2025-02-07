U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,015 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vale by 6.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,951,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,868,000 after buying an additional 468,432 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 274.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 119,061 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Vale by 723.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,035,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $1,422,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

