Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of UL stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

