USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $12,238,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,503,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,775,000 after acquiring an additional 118,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $191.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.