Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VALE

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.