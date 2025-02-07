Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
Vale Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on VALE
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vale
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.