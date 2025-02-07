Vantage Point Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

