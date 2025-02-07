Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA opened at $70.82 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

