Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $532,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,543,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 53,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

