Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $69.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,712,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315,983 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,396,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 674.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,122,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,625 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

