WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

Visa stock opened at $347.28 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $351.25. The stock has a market cap of $646.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

