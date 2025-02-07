Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 600 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 58,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $9,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.83 and its 200 day moving average is $174.52. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

