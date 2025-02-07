What is William Blair’s Forecast for Kforce Q3 Earnings?

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Kforce in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Kforce Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kforce has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Kforce’s payout ratio is 52.41%.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $5,146,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,951,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Kforce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

