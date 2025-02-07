William Blair Issues Pessimistic Outlook for CMG Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMG. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $57.27 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 50,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $315,220,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

