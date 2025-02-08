11,450 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.