530 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in monday.com by 18.2% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 31.4% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $258.24 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.75 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.02.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of monday.com from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.68.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

