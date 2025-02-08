8,082 Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $140,000.

CORZ has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

In other news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 88,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,258,531.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,128,505 shares in the company, valued at $58,789,911.20. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,901,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,278.29. The trade was a 23.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,032 shares of company stock worth $11,863,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $95.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

