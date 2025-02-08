abrdn plc Acquires 16,101 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,538,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 51.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,689,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.56.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $4,009,181.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at $27,204,570.88. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $677,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,581.01. This trade represents a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,579 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.98. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

