abrdn plc Acquires 27,524 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 619,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of KE worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in KE by 334,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 5,089.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in KE by 41.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.76. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

