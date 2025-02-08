abrdn plc Buys 1,454 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 584.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,395,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

